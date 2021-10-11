Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro features surface ahead of launch

With just a week left before the Google's fall hardware event (on October 19), key features of the Pixel 6. 6 Pro have surfaced online, sparking off excitement among fans.

UK-based Carphone Warehouse accidentally published Pixel 6, 6 Pro landing page on its e-commerce platform. Once the word got out to the media, the company pulled the pages down. But, by then, many had a good look at the features of the Pixel 6, 6 Pro.

For the last few months, Google in a bid to build curiosity among fans has been teasing about the Pixel 6 series without giving away too many details of the devices. But, Carphone Warehouse's blunder has left nothing to the imagination on what to expect in the Pixel 6, and the 6 Pro.

Both the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro will be powered by the proprietary Tensor chipset, which promises better performance and more 50 per cent faster compared to the predecessors.

Also, they are said to come with a new and bigger 50MP primary wide camera on the back, which is capable of absorbing 150 per cent more light and capture the best possible low-light picture. It will be backed by 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens.

The Pro model will offer standard 4x optical zoom and can extend up to 20x via Super Res Zoom. Also, Google will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera tool- Magic Eraser, which will enable users to remove any person (say goodbye to photobomber) or an object in the photo with ease.

Also, the devices will also boast the Face Unblur feature that can restore a person's sharp image taken with a shaky hand.

(for when these inevitably get pulled down) pic.twitter.com/EhETg34Pcn — E (@evleaks) October 9, 2021

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be a selfie camera with a 94-degree field-of-view, which will allow more people in a group selfie.

The photography hardware looks very promising in the Pixel 6 series and may possibly have the capability to beat Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro series.

Must read | Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Fully-loaded

Both the phones will offer a full day's battery and the Pro will support a 30W charger and be able to charge from zero to 50 per cent under 30 minutes. Also, it will support 25W reverse charging.

As far as the display is concerned, the Pixel 6 Pro will feature an LTPO OLED screen with adaptive display refresh support. It can dynamically switch from 10hz to 120Hz and vice versa depending on the type of tasks such as browsing on the internet and gaming.

On the other hand, the regular Pixel 6 will come in a 6.4-inch OLED display.

Both the phones will feature Corning Gorilla Victus shield on the display and the device will come with IP68 water-and-dust certification.

Google Pixel 6 series price will start at €650 (approx. Rs 56,779).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.