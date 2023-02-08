Google to soon add generative AI features in search

Google says to soon add generative AI features in search results

The company on Monday unveiled its chatbot service called Bard and plans to add AI features to its search engine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 08 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 22:28 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

 Alphabet's Google on Wednesday said it will soon integrate generative AI features in search results that will help users organise complex information and multiple viewpoints.

The company on Monday unveiled its chatbot service called Bard and plans to add AI features to its search engine, as it seeks to answer Microsoft's challenge to its ads business through its wildly popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Google
Technology
Artificial Intelligence
Business News

What's Brewing

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 