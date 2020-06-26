Spotify India has fun with Good Day biscuit

Here's why you'll see Good Day biscuit on Spotify India Twitter handle

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 13:39 ist
Credit: Twitter/@Vasundhara_9

Spotify India changed its profile picture on Twitter to that of the Britannia Good Day biscuit after a Twitter user posted how his colleague exclaimed "Spotify" after seeing the biscuit. 

Harsha, with user name @tapanguchi, had tweeted a picture of a Britannia Good Day biscuit which had an uncanny resemblance to that of the Spotify logo, with the caption, “I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed "Spotify!". Now I can't unsee it.”

The tweet got over 2.5 thousand retweets and 17 thousand likes, with the comment section overflowing with hilarious reactions.

Attention turned to Spotify India’s profile picture when Spotify India’s Head of Communications, Vasundhara Mudgil tweeted saying, “Many of you shared the trending tweet by @tapanguchi on the similarity between the Spotify logo and everyone's fav Good Day biscuits. We decided to have some fun too! Check out @spotifyindia 's new dp ;)”

Britannia Industries commented on the thread saying, “Well, our crunchy and buttery #GoodDay Cookies always hit the right "spot"... So, coincidence?!”, while Spotify India commented saying, The playlist that deserves that cookie. Ready to try another emoji? #PlayThis again.”

