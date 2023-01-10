iQOO 11 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker iQOO on Tuesday (January 10) unveiled iQOO 11 5G, the company's first premium phone of the year.

The company is offering two variants-- Legend (white) and Alpha (black). The former comes with a premium back panel featuring fiberglass and Silicon leather. And, the Alpha model features smooth AG glass with a black unibody design.

Both the models come with high-quality frame made of aerospace-grade aluminium. On the front, they sport a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440p) E6 LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports HDR10+, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1800 nits. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

iQOO 11 also features an in-display fingerprint security mechanism, infrared sensor, dual SIM slots (type: nano), type-C port, and stereo speakers.

Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling system, which is said to be made of stamped stainless steel for heat dissipation, 40 per cent better than the predecessor.

iQOO 11 comes with Adreno 740 GPU, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, support Extended RAM 3.0 feature (expandable up to 16GB RAM or 24GB RAM), 256GB (UFS 4.0) storage, 5G modem ( supporting SA/NSA bands: n1-N78 bands), a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger.



iQOO 11 5G comes in two colours Legend (white) and Alpha (black). Credit: iQOO India



It also boasts a V2 imaging chip-powered triple camera module--main 50MP (1/1.57-inch Samsung GN5 sensor, f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera(f/2.2) + 13MP telephoto camera (2X Zoom, f/2.46) with LED flash on the back. It also houses 16MP (f/2.45) on the front.

iQOO 11 comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively. For a limited time, the new premium phone variants will be available for as low as Rs 50,999 and Rs 55,999, respectively via HDFC/ICICI bank cards and Amazon Prime discount.

