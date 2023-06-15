Govt, Google join forces to boost online cyber safety

IT Ministry, Google join forces to boost online cyber safety

Google is working with the IT Ministry to enhance user awareness of cyber fraud, helping people identify common types of online scams

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 15 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 16:00 ist
The logo for Google . Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO

The IT Ministry and Google on Thursday announced further collaboration to drive citizen awareness on online cyber safety in the country.

The tech giant will work with MeitY to amplify its 'Stay Safe Online' campaign through several initiatives, ranging from literacy programmes around cyber safety, multilingual digital content on online safety, and educational content on how to navigate information online.

"With over 700 million Indians using the internet, and the country driving transformative innovations with the power of digital technologies, it is important to ensure that the internet is inclusive and safe for all," said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India.

Google will raise awareness on the fundamentals of online safety through the 'Be Internet Awesome' programme, sharing helpful content covering a wide range of online safety topics.

"India's G20 Presidency offers a remarkable opportunity to shape a model of the internet that promotes inclusivity and establishes new global standards. With this growth comes an urgent need to sensitise citizens of all ages about online risks and the adoption of safety measures and cyber hygiene to protect themselves," said Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov.

Google is working with the IT Ministry to enhance user awareness on cyber fraud, helping people identify common types of online scams and adopt best practices to safeguard against those.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
cybersecurity
cyber threats
Online frauds

Related videos

What's Brewing

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

 