Latest smartphone release sees Redmi India team up with Jio for 5G trials

Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, on Monday announced that it has joined hands with Reliance Jio to conduct 5G trials for its upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone.

To verify the capability and performance of their upcoming device, the two companies conducted a 5G standalone lab trial, and tested the device through various scenarios, thereby ensuring enhanced 5G end-user experiences.

"We are delighted to partner with Reliance Jio for the Redmi Note 11T 5G in our endeavor of democratising technology by making it easier for customers to get access to 5G smartphones that are future ready. Our latest trial with Reliance Jio is an indication of the development of the 5G ecosystem in India and the encouraging outcome highlights the true potential of the device and brings a high-quality 5G experience closer to reality," Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is fully equipped to elevate the customer's smartphone experience and will launch in India on November 30, the company claims.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 A- 2400p) LCD display.

Under-the-hood, it is said to feature 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), andA 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger.

In terms of optics, it is expected to feature a dual-camera-- 50MP (f/1.8)A with 8MP (f/2.2) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it is said to house a 16MP (f/2.45) snapper.

