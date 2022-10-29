Meta's social media apps back up after brief outage

Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday it has fixed the issue that was preventing users from accessing its social media platforms.
"Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products," a Meta spokesperson said.
More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger had reported issues with accessing the apps, sending messages and logging into their accounts, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Meta's messaging app WhatsApp had faced a global outage just earlier this week, which was later resolved.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops
'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response
Out-of-the-box wedding cards
Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies
Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters
Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu
Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'
Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover
Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?