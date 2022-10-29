Meta's social media apps back up after brief outage

More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger had reported issues with accessing the apps

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 29 2022, 06:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 06:16 ist

Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday it has fixed the issue that was preventing users from accessing its social media platforms.

"Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products," a Meta spokesperson said.

More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger had reported issues with accessing the apps, sending messages and logging into their accounts, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp had faced a global outage just earlier this week, which was later resolved.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. 

