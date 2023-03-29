Microsoft brings AI-powered cyber 'Security Copilot' feature

Microsoft's idea to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT with the Bing search engine, Edge browser, and Office suites of apps, has received an overwhelming response from the public. The Copilot feature is capable of offering a summary of a topic, writing a screenplay for the movie, helping overcome writer's block to start a story or article, it can even help users to plan a vacation, and instantly churn out an itinerary in a few seconds.

Now, Microsoft has announced similar tech for the early detection and prevention of cyber attacks. It is calling it 'Security Copilot'. The ChatGPT 4-powered generative AI will act as an assistant to the cybersecurity administrator of a corporate company.

“Today the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals. Too often, they fight an asymmetric battle against relentless and sophisticated attackers. With Security Copilot, we are shifting the balance of power in our favor. Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI,” said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president, of Microsoft Security.

Citing the cyber search study, Microsoft said that for companies around the world 1,287 password attacks a second, and in the last five years, there has been increase of 67 per cent in cyber attacks. This shows despite having manpower, firms are still not able to effectively curb threats.

Here, with the Security Copilot, cyber admins, and even the new team member of the company will be able to access past attacks in simple summaries, study the pattern of attacks, and add to that, Microsoft will offer the best tools and advanced threat detection system to develop a strategy and avoid the future attack.

Furthermore, generative AI-powered Security Copilot continues to learn and improve its capability to ensure the company's security teams are operating with the latest knowledge of attackers, their tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Microsoft says that the company's security team is actively tracking more than 50 ransomware groups in addition to 250 plus unique nation-state-funded cybercriminal organizations, and receives 65 trillion threat signals every day and the information is continuously fed to Security Copilot.

"Microsoft technology blocks more than 25 billion brute-forced password theft attempts every second, and more than 8,000 security professionals at Microsoft analyze more security signals than almost any other company — on average Microsoft’s Security Operations Center analysts utilize over 100 different data sources," Microsoft noted.

With Security Copilot, the client company's security team will be able to analyse the history of attacks, get the latest threat information in terms of mode of attack, and combine them to pinpoint security loopholes in the corporate network and fix them to avoid future attacks.

The new feature will have a prompt bar at the center and users can just use natural language to ask for a list of attacks my company faced last year and what actions were initiated to fix the issue. The Security Copilot will be able to list the details in a simple format. And, even during cyber security data audit, the admin can ask Copilot to share what information came and left from a particular system in the company's communication network. It can help investigators to pinpoint vulnerabilities and fix them faster than ever before.

However, like the Copilot on Bing, generative AI is still a new technology and can get wrong sometimes. So, all suggestions of Security Copilot need scrutiny from the security team before any decision is made to bring new strategies. But, over time, it is bound to get better.

As of now, Security Copilot is available as a preview for clients in select regions. Interested enterprise owners can sign up updates (here).

