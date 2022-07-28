More Android apps with malware detected on Google Play Store

Earlier this month, several benign-looking malware-laced Android photography apps with more than one million installed worldwide.

Now, Security experts at Doctor Web have uncovered another couple of dozens of bad apps on the Google Play Store.

Threat actors are using catchy names and popular keywords such as photo editors, 4K wallpapers, fancy neon keyboard skin, cache cleaner, and others to trick users into installing the apps on their phones. As per the estimates, 28 apps have registered more than 10 lakh installs around the world.

Once installed, these shady apps change their app icon to benign Google tools such as SIM system toolkit. Researchers have also revealed that apps have numerous families of adware and worms including the infamous Joker malware that can steal financial details and the phone user might lose money.

Most of the detected apps (listed below) are also known to drain battery dry and also flood the screen with ads. And, also subscribe to premium dating sites without the phone owner's consent and steal money.



Malware-laced app changes app icon to Google utility tool to avoid detection on Android phone. Credit: DR Web



"The trojan does not provide any of its declared functionality. It only loads different websites, including fraudulent ones. In some of them, the process of registering for online dating services is simulated. And this is when potential victims are asked to provide their mobile phone number, email, and other personal data. This information could subsequently end up on the black market and be used by scammers," said Dr. Web's team.

The expert team has informed Google and most of them have been taken down from Play Store, but some still remain.

Android phone owners are advised to uninstall the apps (listed below) as early as possible.

In the future, to be on the safer side, always check for reviews of the app before downloading them. There will always be tell-tale signs of bad apps and also, and avoid installing apps from third-party websites.

Always install apps from Google Play and update your phones to the latest software version. Also, install tier-1 branded anti-virus software on the device.

List of malware-laced Android apps detected on Google Play Store:

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)

CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)

Call Skins - Caller Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)

Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)

Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)

Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)

Fancy Charging (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)

Funny Caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)

Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)

InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)

Neon Theme - Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)

Neon Theme Keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)

Notes - reminders and lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)

MyCall - Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)

Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)

Photo Editor & Background Eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)

Photo Editor : Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)

Photo Editor : Cut, Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)

Photo Editor - Design Maker (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)

Photo & Exif Editor (de.xnano.photoexifeditornine)

Photo Editor - Filters Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)

Photo Filters & Effects (de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)

