Motorola unveils budget Moto E20 with dual camera

Motorola launched a new budget phone Moto E20 series in Europe.

The new Moto E20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600x720p) MaxxVision LCD display with support for a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a dedicated Google Assistant button, and on the back, it has a textured shell with the iconic bat-wing Motorola insignia which also doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.

Also, it comes with the IP52 certification, meaning the device can survive accidental waters splashes and moderate rains.

Inside, it comes with a Unisoc T606 chipset backed by 2GB RAM, Android 11 (Go Edition), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable via microSD card), and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running a full day under normal usage. It comes with a 10W charger in-box.

The new Moto E20 features a triple-camera module-- a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor with a 2MP depth backed by the LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Motorola's new Moto E20 will be initially available in Brazil and Europe for €99.99 (approx. Rs 8,649). It comes in two colours--Coastal Blue and Graphite Gray.

There is no official word on when the new Moto E20 will be released in India.

