New OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 55 with 4K display launched in India

OnePlus on Friday (December 9) unveiled the new premium OnePlus TV Y1S Pro series in India.

It flaunts a slim bezel design language with a 55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160p) LED display with support for HDR10+ content.

The new OnePlus smart TV is powered by Gamma Engine and 64-bit MediaTek MT9216 Processor, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

Furthermore, it comes with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, a 24W speaker and a DOLBY Audio system, promising a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The new OnePlus TV also supports Anti-aliasing, noise reduction, dynamic contrast and colour space mapping.



OnePlus Y1S Pro series. Credit: OnePlus India



It runs Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 and offers direct access to more than 200 live channels in India. Also, prospective owners can install all known OTT (Over-The-Top) such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, SonyLiv, and many more in addition to supporting local cable network set-top boxes.

Besides Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE wireless connectivity, it supports three HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC) ports, two USB ports, one Optical port, and one Ethernet port.

And, TV owners can control the new OnePlus TV Y1S with voice commands via the Google Assistant feature and also with OnePlus phones and watches in addition to a TV remote, which comes with the retail box.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro costs Rs 39,999 on the OnePlus store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other authorised retail chains from December 13 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.