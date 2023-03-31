Nokia unveils Pure with refreshing user interface for multiple products

Nokia earlier in the year introduced the company's brand new logo with modern artistic touch at the Mobile World Congress 2023, Barcelona.

Now, the Finnish technology firm has teased Pure UX, a refresh user interface for multiple category of products.

Some of the sample snapshots of Nokia's Pure interface on smartphones, watches, computers, and tablets show refreshing design elements with the visually appealing blue coloured scheme.



Nokia's new company logo. Credit: Nokia



The company said it offers custom options to personalise typeface, font sizes, dark/light modes, and more.

"Nokia Pure is the latest design system update that has been evolved to produce consistent, flexible and future-proof digital products. The system is made up of foundational elements, components, templates, and guidelines, all of which facilitate in producing a fresh, clean, and minimal new brand expression for Nokia B2B and Enterprise digital products in line with the new brand expression," the company said.



Nokia plans to showcase the new Pure UI in coming month (Screengrab of Nokia Pure website)



However, initially, the new Nokia Pure UX will be available to products of Nokia's B2B client enterprises. There is no word on when it will bring to smartphones.

