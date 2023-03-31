Nokia unveils refreshing product user interface Pure

Nokia unveils Pure with refreshing user interface for multiple products

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 31 2023, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 17:17 ist
Nokia's new company logo. Credit: Nokia

Nokia earlier in the year introduced the company's brand new logo with modern artistic touch at the Mobile World Congress 2023, Barcelona.

Now, the Finnish technology firm has teased Pure UX, a refresh user interface for multiple category of products.

Some of the sample snapshots of Nokia's Pure interface on smartphones, watches, computers, and tablets show refreshing design elements with the visually appealing blue coloured scheme.


Nokia's new company logo. Credit: Nokia

The company said it offers custom options to personalise typeface, font sizes, dark/light modes, and more.

"Nokia Pure is the latest design system update that has been evolved to produce consistent, flexible and future-proof digital products. The system is made up of foundational elements, components, templates, and guidelines, all of which facilitate in producing a fresh, clean, and minimal new brand expression for Nokia B2B and Enterprise digital products in line with the new brand expression," the company said.


Nokia plans to showcase the new Pure UI in coming month (Screengrab of Nokia Pure website)

However, initially, the new Nokia Pure UX will be available to products of Nokia's B2B client enterprises.  There is no word on when it will bring to smartphones.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Nokia

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

 