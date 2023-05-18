Nothing Phone(2) to feature this Qualcomm silicon

London-based emerging consumer electronics player Nothing Inc earlier in the month announced to launch the second-generation Phone series this summer.

Now, the company's CEO and founder Carl Pei has revealed that Nothing Phone(2) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was seen in most of the premium smartphones launched in the second half of 2022.

Yes, Snapdraong 8+ Gen 1 is one generation old, but is said to be a reliable chipset and will be a good upgrade over the Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core seen on Phone(1).

Pei says initial testing of on Phone (2) with 4nm class Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has shown the device is twice faster compared to the predecessor and performance-wise too, it is said to be 80 per cent better too.

It promises improvement in important aspects such as battery life, network connectivity, and camera capabilities, among others.

It is said to be efficient in terms of heat dissipation and battery power utilization of apps on the phone.

"Tested to perfection: The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago. We prioritise user experience over being first in the specs race. Sometimes the latest technology comes at a cost which isn't always justified from a user benefit standpoint. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1)," said Carl Pei.

In a related development, Nothing has announced that Phone(1) will get Android 14 and already beta version is available for public testing (here).

