Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra launched

During the September fall event, Apple screened a fascinating product video of the Watch Ultra showcasing the long-lasting battery and most importantly, the superior built quality, which ensures the smart wearable is able to work in extreme weather conditions from high-altitude mountain treks to deep-sea diving expeditions. For the latter, the Watch Ultra needed a supporting app that offers critical data such as depth, water pressure, and temperature.

And, now the much-awaited Oceanic+ app is finally available on the App Store. The new app is developed by Huish Outdoors, an American scuba gear manufacturing company in collaboration with Apple.

“At Huish Outdoors, our purpose is fuelling the human spirit for adventure. Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is one of the biggest innovations to hit the dive industry in a long time. We’re creating an accessible, shareable, better diving experience for everybody,” says Mike Huish, the company’s CEO.

With the Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra, recreational scuba divers can go deep as 40 meters (approx. 130 feet ) and have vital data right on the wrist. The Apple Watch Ultra boasts an all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors promising accurate readings at extreme conditions.

With the Dive planner, users can set their surface time, the depth, and the gas, and Oceanic+ will calculate their No Deco (no-decompression) time — a metric used to determine a time limit for a diver at a certain depth.



The Oceanic+ app brings several vital value-added features to Apple Watch Ultra for recreational scuba divers. Credit: Apple



Also, the planner integrates dive conditions, including tides, water temperature, and even up-to-date information from the community, such as visibility and currents.

And, after the dive, the users will see a summary of the dive profile in addition to a map of entry and exit locations, as well as graphs of depth, temperature ascent rate, and no-decompression limit.

One of the most notable aspects of the Oceanic+ on the Apple Watch Ultra is said to be the haptic feedback. The watch makes a discernible tap on the user's wrist through a series of vibrations, allowing divers to feel notifications underwater — even through a thick 7mm wetsuit.



Oceanic+ app and watch face complication on Watch Ultra. Credit: Apple



Furthermore, the Oceanic+ app also offers complications (seen above), which offers critical information and tools to users with just a glance. It offers details such as no-fly time, surface time, quick access to the dive planner, dive settings, current elevation, maximum elevation allowed, and a quick access button back into the app.

The Oceinic+ app is now available for Apple Watch Ultra and the latter has to have the latest watchOS 9.1 and the companion device (iPhone 8 or newer iteration) should be on iOS 16.1.

The Oceinic+ app offers a basic plan for free, which includes many common dive functions, including depth and time, as well as logging the most recent dives.

For more premium features such as access to decompression tracking, tissue loading, the location planner, and an unlimited logbook capacity, Oceanic+ users have to subscribe to either Rs 969 per month plan or the Rs 7,700 per year plan. It also offers Family Sharing (up to five people) and is available for Rs 11,900 annual plan.

