OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launched in India

OnePlus on Thursday (April 28) launched the new line of OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite with 5G in India.

The new premium OnePlus 10R features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 950 nits. It also comes with dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2), and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes packed with 5nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max silicon with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W and 150W SuperVOOC charger option.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a feature-rich triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-lens (with Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (with GC02M1 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash, support up to 4K 30fps video recording. On the front, it houses 16MP (with Samsung S5K3P9SP sensor, f/2.4).

The company is offering OnePlus 10R with 80W model -in forest green and sierra black. It comes in two configurations--- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage--for Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

On the other hand, OnePlus 10R 150W model is available in just sierra black colour with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option for Rs 43,999. They will be available from May 4 onwards on Amazon and OnePlus Store (online and offline) along with authorised retail chains.



OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Credit: OnePlus India website



The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2), and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes packed with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset, Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger.

It boasts triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, support up to 4K 30fps video recording. On the front, it houses 16MP (with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.4).

The company is offering OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in two colours-- black dust and blue tide. It comes in two configurations--- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage--for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. It will be available from April 30 onwards on Amazon and OnePlus Store (online and offline) along with authorised retail chains.

