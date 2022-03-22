OnePlus to tipped to launch six phones in 2022

OnePlus, earlier in the month confirmed to launch the company's premium phone OnePlus 10 Pro by the end of March.

New information on the Chinese company's 2022 roadmap has surfaced online. If sources of Yogesh Brar are believed, OnePlus is expected to launch at least five more phones in the next six months till September.

Soon after the OnePlus 10 Pro in March, OnePlus is said to bring Nord CE 2 Lite in April. That's not all. At the end of the same month or early May, it has plans to release OnePlus Nord 2T.

Later in May, OnePlus is said to launch the new OnePlus 10R, the successor of the OnePlus 9RT. In July, the company is expected to bring OnePlus Nord 3. The name is yet to be confirmed. It will be either the latter or OnePlus Nord Pro.

In the third quarter, around September-end, OnePlus is said to launch an ultra-premium phone, which will be either called as OnePlus 10 Pro Plus or the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

This is quite a lineup of OnePlus phones; it is for the first time, so many phones are expected to be launched in a year by OnePlus.

However, we are a bit skeptical if all the phones will be launched in 2022, as there is still a chipset (for mobiles, vehicles, and consumer electronics goods) supply constraint around the world. And, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine is still ongoing, there is uncertainty over the prices of commodities and trading.

Also, most importantly OnePlus has not made any announcement on how many devices it will be launching this year. But, we are sure, the company doesn't shy away from teasing new phones almost a month before the release.

For now, we have confirmation the OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to India by the end of March.

