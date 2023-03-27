Oppo, OnePlus squash rumours of exit from Europe, UK

It's been a little over a month since OnePlus and its sister brand Oppo launched brand new premium phones OnePlus 11 and Find N2 Flip series, in Europe and global regions.

But on Monday (March 27), a rumour spread on social media platforms that the two companies are planning to exit key countries of the European Union and the UK.

Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), a journalist on Tweeted-- "I can confirm: OPPO and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe. First to leave are Germany, UK, France and Netherlands." This left many fans outraged, as they feared the companies may stop after-sale service for their phones.



Max Jambor's tweet (screengrab)



The reason for Oppo and OnePlus to quit Europe was stated to be the long-running battle with Nokia over patent violation (unauthorised use of its 5G and 4G tech) cases filed across Europe. Last year, Nokia won the case in Germany and stopped the sale of devices from Oppo and OnePlus in the Deutsche land.

DH reached out to both Oppo and OnePlus for the official response to the speculations and both have categorically denied the rumours of leaving the European regions. They actually have plans to bring more products later this year and future too.

"OPPO and OnePlus are committed to all the existing European markets and the UK. We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, OPPO and OnePlus will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward," reads the joint statement from OnePlus and Oppo.

After a long time, both companies have started off the new year with great two products.

Both the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip and OnePlus 11 series have received good responses from both critics and customers around the world.

