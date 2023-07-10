Oppo Reno10 series phones, Enco Air3 Pro earbuds launched in India

Oppo on Monday (July 10) launched the new Reno10 series in India. It comes in three variants--- a regular Reno10, standard Reno10 Pro and a top-end Reno10 Pro Plus.

The new Reno10 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412 × 1080p) AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 950 nits peak brightness and is protected by AGC DT-Star2 glass shield. It also features in-display fingerprint security, dual-SIM slots and an infrared sensor.

Inside, it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, triple-camera module--64MP (with Omnivision OV64B sensor, ƒ/1.7) + 8MP (with IMX355 ultra-wide, ƒ/2.2) + 32MP (IMX709 2X telephoto camera, ƒ/2.2) with LED flash on the back, 32MP ( IMX709 sensor, ƒ/2.4) RGBW camera on the front, and 4,600mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

On the other hand, Reno10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 950 nits peak brightness and AGC DT-Star2 glass shield. It also features in-display fingerprint security, dual-SIM slots and an infrared sensor.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Adreno 642L GPU, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS2.2 storage, Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 OS, triple-camera module-- main 50MP (IMX890 sensor, OIS) + 8MP (with IMX355 ultra-wide, ƒ/2.2) + 32MP (IMX709 2X telephoto camera, ƒ/2.2) with LED flash on the back, 32MP (IMX709 sensor, ƒ/2.4) RGBW camera on the front, and 4,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.



The new Reno10 Pro series 5G phones. Credit: Oppo India



Whereas the ultra-top-end model, Reno10 Pro+ features a 6.7-inch full HD+(2,772 × 1,240p) 1.5K curved OLED display, support 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1400 nits peak brightness and AGC DT-Star2 glass shield. It also features in-display fingerprint security, dual-SIM slots and an infrared sensor.

Under the hood, it is powered by 4nm class 3GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ with Adreno 730 GPU, Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, triple-camera module with MariSilicon X NPU-main 50MP camera (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, ƒ/1.8, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide camera ( ƒ/2.2, 120-degree FoV) + 64MP periscope telephoto camera(with Omnivision OV64B sensor, ƒ/2.5, 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash, on the back, 32MP RGBW (IMX709 sensor, ƒ/2.4) on the front, and a 4700mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The new Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ come in two colours-- glossy purple and silvery grey-- and will be available in one configuration-- 12GB RAM + 256GB-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively, and go on sale from July 13 onwards in India.

The regular Reno10 will be made available in two colours-- ice blue and silvery grey-- from July 20 onwards and the price will be revealed soon ahead of the release.

Oppo also showcased the new generation Enco Air3 Pro Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones.



Oppo Enco Air3 Pro series. Credit: Oppo India



An interesting aspect of the device is that it comes with a natural bamboo-based fibre diaphragm. It promises to deliver a clear, crisp sound. It supports high-definition audio with LDAC and it boasts adaptive noise cancelling (up to 49dB) feature too.

The Enco Air3 Pro features OPPO Alive audio for spatial surround sound when viewing movies on a smartphone. The TWS also comes with Golden Sound 2.0, which is capable of creating a user-specific ear canal model after a short listening test to configure the buds specifically to the user's hearing. The comes with IP55 dust and water-resistant rating.

With a full charge, it can deliver 30 hours of audio playback. It costs Rs 4,999 and will go on sale on July 11 on Flipkart and Oppo stores.

