Philips files patent infringement case against Xiaomi in India

Philips has filed a patent infringement case against popular mobile-maker Xiaomi in India.

In the Delhi High Court, Dutch consumer electronics major has asked for restraining Xiaomi from assembling, selling of phones through any of the online e-commerce platforms and retail chains in the subcontinent.

Also, it has sought Delhi HC to direct the Central Board of Excise and Customs department at every international entry point including airports and coastal ports across India to prevent imported Xiaomi mobiles from entering the country for sale purposes.

Apparently, Xiaomi devices use Philips' patented Universal Mobile Telecommunications Service (UMTS) enhancement technology such as High-Speed Packet Access (HSPA), HSPA+, and LTE. So, it sought royalty for the use of its technology, but Xiaomi has been nonresponsive.

After hearing the appeal from Philips, Delhi HC asked Xiaomi's Indian subsidiary to maintain a Rs 1,000 crore bank balance on or before December 2.

"The defendants shall file the details of the bank accounts operated in India where the amount of Rs.1000 crores is being maintained, on or before December 02, 2020. Reply be filed within four weeks. Rejoinder thereto, if any, be filed within two weeks thereafter," reads the court order.

The next hearing is on January 18, 2021. We have reached to Xiaomi for a response.

