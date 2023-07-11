Phone(2): Here’s what to expect in Nothing’s new phone

Emerging consumer electronics player Nothing Inc is all geared to launch the company’s new second-generation Phone later this evening.

London-based firm will be hosting an online event to showcase Phone(2) at 16:00 pm BST (8:30 pm IST. It will be telecasted on the company’s official Nothing website (here) and YouTube channel(here).

Besides Carl Pei (co-founder, Nothing), renowned YouTube personality, filmmaker, and vlogger, Casey Neistat, who is also a Nothing investor, will participate in the event to unveil the new device.



Carl Pei (co-founder, Nothing) with vlogger, Casey Neistat. Credit: Nothing



Nothing Phone (2): Here’s what to expect

Already, the company has given a sneak peek at the upcoming phone. It will retain the design elements of the original first generation Phone. It will have a see-through cover-case with a wide array of LEDs lined on the back, but will feature better premium build quality and also eco-friendly too.

Some of the key components are made of plastics and metals in the Printed Circuit Board and even the aluminium-based rail around the screen is made of recycled materials. Also, they are said to be sturdier than the previous generation.

Inside, the new Phone(2) is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s reliable Snapdragon 8+ Get 1 processor, run Android 13-based NothingOS and also Glyph LED interface, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, and a 4,700mAh battery.



The new Phone(2). Credit: Nothing



It is said to feature 6.7-inch full HD+ display and a new 32MP front camera. And, on the back, it features a dual-camera module— a main 50MP (with IMX890) and 50MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash.

The new Phone(2) is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000.

Nothing Phone(2) is assembled locally at the company's supply partner's factory unit in Tamil Nadu.

