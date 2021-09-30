Poco C31 with MediaTek chipset launched in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 15:47 ist

Emerging smartphone-maker Poco on Thursday (September 30) launched the new budget C31 series mobile in India.

It features a 6.53-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) IPS LCD screen with a dot drop design. It also supports a fingerprint sensor on the back and a triple-slot tray port.

Also, POCO C31 is protected by P2i nano-coating to avoid damage from accidental water spills and gets added protection with corrosion-proof ports, rubberized seals, and 380V surge protection. 

Inside, it comes with 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB/64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

Poco C31 features a triple-camera module-- main 13MP ( f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro 4cm camera + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it houses 5MP (f/2.2).


The new Poco C31. Credit: Poco India

The Poco C31 comes in two colours--Shadow Grey and Royal Blue and will be available in two variants--3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 in India from October 2 onwards.

Also, the company is offering big discounts on all F, M, and C range of smartphones such as Poco F3 GT, M3 Pro, X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C3, M2 series during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale this weekend (October 3-10).

DH Tech
Technology News
Poco

