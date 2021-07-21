Samsung confirms to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 in August

Samsung has announced to host the third edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 series event nect month.

South Korean consumer electronics major has scheduled the programme onAugust 11. Given the Covid-19 situation around the world, the event will be streamed online. It will kick off at 10:00 am ET (7:30 pm IST) on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: Here's what to expect

As per the teaser video, the company seems to indicate that at least two phones will be launched in the August second week. One is a wide-screen foldable phone and another clamshell design-based flip mobile, most probably Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 series, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with two super AMOLED screens-- one 6.23-inch cover display and inside, it will have a 7.55-inch display.

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip 2 will feature a 1.9-inch super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.7-inch vertically foldable display.

Inside, they are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset with Android 11-based One UI software. They will come with the top-of-the-line camera hardware.

Besides the phones, there is a high possibility of Samsung unveiling the new generation smart wearable Galaxy Watch with WearOS, which by the way will come with some of the best features of Tizen OS we have seen in predecessors and also offer long battery life compared to the Apple Watch series.

Word on the street is that Samsung has ditched the Galaxy Note 21 series this year, apparently due to the chipset shortage caused by Covid 19-induced lockdown in supply chain countries. However, it may make the comeback next year.

Watch the Samsung teaser here:

