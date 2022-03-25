Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: First impression

Samsung earlier in the week launched the new phone Galaxy A53 5G series in India.

The company is offering the device in two configurations--6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 34,499 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

DH has received the Galaxy A53 5G (light blue) review unit and here's our initial impression of Samsung's new premium mid-range handset.

Design and display

Samsung has taken the liberty of using some of the Galaxy S21 FE's design elements for the new Galaxy A53 5G. The latter features a smooth shell with a matte finish and the camera module beautifully blends into the back. This makes the phone easy to slip into the pocket.

On the front, it sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) super AMOLED Infinity-O screen design. It supports 120Hz display refresh rate, which helps in delivering the smooth scrolling experience and reading on web browsers and also delivering a delightful gaming experience.



Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as durability is concerned, it is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 shield. And, the device comes with the IP67 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater pressure up to 1 meter (around 3.2 feet) for close to 30 minutes.



Samsung Galaxy A53's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Photography hardware

Samsung's new phone comes with quad-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + ultra-wide 12 MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor+ 5MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera for selfies and video chatting.



Samsung Galaxy A53's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Compared to the top-end Galaxy A73 5G, which has a 108MP sensor, the Galaxy A53 is no less inferior. It takes pretty good photos in the sunlight. I took some sample shots in the early morning and have to say, they have come out really good. The details have been captured well. The colours are a bit warmer but don't harm the visual appeal of flowers. Also, the background blur effect is also note-worthy, as they don't come off as artificial.



Samsung Galaxy A53's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I am very keen to check out the Galaxy A53's camera capability in the low-light and at night. So far, the camera of the A53 looks really promising.

Processor configuration

The new Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Samsung's very own Exynos 1280 octa-core backed by 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB). So far, the device has worked fine without any issues in terms of opening apps and operating the camera.

Samsung's new runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 OS. The user interface looks neat. Also, it should be noted the company has promised to offer four years of Android updates and five years of security software support. It is more than Google offers to the Pixel phones. This is a welcome gesture by the South Korean company and this is sure will build strong loyalty among customers.

With the 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A53 5G is expected to last at least one and half-day under normal usage. Do come back to the DH for the full review soon.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.