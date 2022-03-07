Samsung Galaxy S22: First impression

Last month, Samsung launched the new line of Galaxy S22 series in India, and all three-- Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and S22 are set to hit stores with prices starting at Rs 72,999.

DH has all three review models and in this edition, we are exploring the smallest of the lot-- Galaxy S22 (Phantom White). Here are our initial thoughts on Samsung's new phone.

Design and display

Unlike the S22 Ultra model, the standard Galaxy S22 model keeps the design language of the predecessor. I don't have any complaints as it retains the uniqueness and we can instantly say this is a Samsung premium phone with just one look.

It features a beautifully chiseled silver-hued camera module on the back with a frosted glass-covered ivory white shell.

On the front, it features the uniform thin-bezeled 61.1-inch full HD super AMOLED flat display. It has a tiny front camera on the tap and the rest is a fully functional screen. It is bright and viewing multimedia has been a delightful experience and also, even under the sunlight, the clarity on the screen to read messages and news on the web is really good. The credit goes to Samsung's proprietary Vision Booster feature that can automatically detect the environment's light condition and appropriately adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness of the display.



Samsung Galaxy S22. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Both the front and back are covered with Corning Glass Victus+, which is said to be the sturdiest shield on Android phones. Add to that, Samsung has incorporated armour Aluminium rails to offer stability to the structure.

Also, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning the user can take it for a dip in the swimming pool. The device is capable of surviving the water pressure up to the depth of 1.5 meters (approx. five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Another interesting aspect of the device is that Samsung has used repurposed ocean plastic waste such as fishnets to make some key components such as key brackets and also, the retail package is lighter and eco-friendly than ever before.

Photography hardware

Samsung has upgraded the camera hardware in the new S22 series. It comes with a triple-camera module-- main 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.2, FOV: Field-Of-View 120-degree) backed by 50MP Wide Camera ( with dual pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, FOV 85-degree) and 10MP Telephoto Camera ( with 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F2.4, FOV 36-degree) with LED flash on the back.



Samsung Galaxy S22's Camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And on the front, it houses a 10MP front camera (with f/2.2 and FOV: 80-degree).



Samsung Galaxy S22's Camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I took some photos around my house and in our office garden earlier today; I have to say, the Galaxy S22 has fared well so far. The colours are warm and the details are captured well.



Samsung Galaxy S22's Camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, these were taken in the morning. I am looking forward to testing the Night mode, as Samsung spent a good amount of time during the presentation on how good the cameras are good in the low-light condition. Also, even the high-resolution video recording capability has been improved to get a stable clip even with shaky hands.



Samsung Galaxy S22's Camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is powered 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful chipset to date. It is backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. Our review unit comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and so far, it has worked finely without any fuss.

Even while operating the camera, it was a smooth experience. But, need to know, how well it will perform while playing games such as Asphalt 9: Legend series.

It comes with a 3,700mAh battery with a 25W charging, 15W wireless charging speed, and support reverse charging too. It is expected to offer a full day's battery life, but need to see if the reality lives up to the hype.



Samsung Galaxy S22. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, Samsung has promised to offer four years of Android update support, meaning, the Galaxy S22, which runs the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.1 OS, will be eligible to get Android 16 (2025) and security support for an additional year (up to 2026).

This is a great initiative and a way better deal compared to Google's own Pixel phones. With such a software support system, Samsung will be able to build strong loyalty and attract more Android phone users into its fold.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Phantom White. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung's new Galaxy S22 promises to be a real good Android alternative to the Apple iPhone 13/13 mini. Do come back for the full review next week.

The standard Galaxy S22 comes in two storages--128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 72,999 and Rs 76,999, respectively.

