Samsung leads Indian tablet market; clocks 220% YoY growth

Having conquered the smartwatch market in India, Samsung has accomplished another milestone, this time with the tablet segment.

Samsung recorded massive 220 per cent growth in tablets shipment in the second quarter (April-June) over the previous year in the same period, reported International Data Corporation.

With this, Samsung ended the June quarter with 45 per cent volume market share, helping the company consolidate its tablets leadership for the second successive quarter, noted the report.

Samsung's tablets did well across mass (less than Rs 20,000), mid (Rs 20,000-Rs 40,000) as well as premium (more than Rs 40,000) segments.

Under Rs 20,000 price segment, Samsung has managed to capture 49 % market share. Both the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Tab S6 Lite contributed to the success.

In the mid-range band too, the Galaxy A7 was able to get overwhelming traction among consumers and this has helped Samsung in the June quarter.

In the premium segment, Samsung offers Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+, and Tab S7 FE against arch-rival Apple iPad Air and Pro series.

