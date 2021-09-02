Samsung leads smartwatch market in India: IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) has released the Indian smartwatch Q2(April-June) 2021 market share report.

Samsung registered a whopping 860 per-cent year-on-year growth, to top the leader board in India.

The report noted that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 Series helped the company garner 41.2 per cent market share.

Just a week ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series in India. It comes in two models-- a standard Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch4 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) features a 1.4-inch super AMOLED screen with 450x450p resolution (40mm comes in 1.2-inch screen with 396x396p in ), support full colour Always On Display, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It comes with a 361mAh cell (247mAh in 40mm model).

It comes with 5 ATMs, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. The company is offering Steel and Aluminium case options.

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy Watch 4 series houses a 5nm class 1.18GHz Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic too comes in two sizes 46mm and 42mm, but with a more circular dial form. The rest of the features are the same as the standard model.

USP of the Galaxy Watch4 series is the Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + BIA: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.

The BIA sensor can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, and fat percentage of the body.



The new Galaxy Watch4 series. Credit: Samsung



Also, it is touted to be the world's first smart wearable to run advanced Wear OS, developed jointly by Google and Samsung engineers. It will have several key features of Tizen OS seen in previous generation Samsung smart wearables.

Depending on size and connectivity types (Bluetooth only & LTE), Samsung Galaxy Watch4 model prices range from Rs 23,999 and Rs 39,999.

