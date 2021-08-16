Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 price details in India

Last week, consumer electronics giant Samsung unveiled the much anticipated Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 series premium foldable mobiles. However, back then, it revealed just the products' price and availability information in limited regions.

On Monday (August 16), Samsung has finally announced details for the Indian market. It is offering the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in two colors--Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 will be available in two storage options-- 256GB and 512GB-- for Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,57,999, respectively. Whereas the Galaxy Z Flip3 to comes in two variants--128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 84,999 and Rs 88,999, respectively.

As part of the launch offer, consumers who pre-book Galaxy Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit cards.

Furthermore, customers will be eligible for free one-year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Rs 4799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

And, those who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and/or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung's new phones will be available for pre-booking amsung.com and across leading retail stores starting August 24 till September 9 and they will be up for sale on stores from September 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Filp3: Everything you need to know

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with super AMOLED screens-- one 6.2-inch HD+ (2268 x 832p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover Display, pixel density of 387ppi (pixels per inch), rate, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

Inside, it features a 7.6-inchQXGA+ (2208 x 1768p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 374ppi, and offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Also, it houses an under-screen camera for selfies.

Both the screens support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.



Key features of the Galaxy Z Fold3. Credit: Samsung



It is powered by a 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 11-based One UI 3.0 OS, and a dual battery with 4,400mAh capacity with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a primary triple-camera on the back, one inside the fold, and one on the cover display panel.

The main module houses-- 12MP(f/1.8, PDAF, OIS) wide-angle sensor + 12MP Telephoto (f/2.4) lens (PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom) + 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor with Super clear glass with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and backed by an LED flash.

It features a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera on the cover screen and a 4MP (f/1.8) Under display camera.

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip3 flaunts a 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 425ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the front, it features a 1.9-inch (260 x 512p) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 302ppi.



The new Galaxy Z Flip3. Credit: Samsung



Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, Android 11-based One UI 3.0, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with a dual-camera module-- main 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size) SuperSpeed dual pixel wide-angle sensor (78-degree Field-Of-View) + 12MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm pixel size) ultra-wide angle (123-degree FOV) sensor with LED flash and support HDR10+, OIS, up to 8x digital zoom and video recording up to 4K at 60fps.

On the front, it features a 10MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video chatting.



Key features of the Galaxy Z Flip3. Credit: Samsung



Both the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 come with an Aluminium enclosure, which is said to be 10 per cent stronger than previous-generation models. Also, the hinge is said to be more durable than its predecessors. The display protection has also been improved and Samsung says, they are 80 percent better than the 2020 models. Furthermore, both the devices come with an IPX8 rating for water-and-dust resistance, a first for any phone with a flexible display.

