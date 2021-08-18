Samsung unveils budget Galaxy A03s with triple camera in India

South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung on Wednesday (August 18) launched a new budget phone Galaxy A03s in India.
It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+(1560 × 720p) LCD display with Infinity-V design language. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.
Inside, it features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1 Core, a 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB ), and a 5,000mAh battery.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with triple-cameras--13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.
It will be available in three colours-- Black, Blue and White. It comes in two configurations- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight
Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control
Who created the renewable-energy miracle?
Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online
DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age
The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis
After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti
In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan