Samsung unveils budget Galaxy A03s with triple camera in India

South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung on Wednesday (August 18) launched a new budget phone Galaxy A03s in India.

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+(1560 × 720p) LCD display with Infinity-V design language. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1 Core, a 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB ), and a 5,000mAh battery.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with triple-cameras--13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.

It will be available in three colours-- Black, Blue and White. It comes in two configurations- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

