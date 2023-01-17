Samsung unveils new 200MP camera sensor for phones

With just a few weeks left before the grand Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung Electronics on Tuesday (January 17) unveiled the new camera sensor for premium smartphones.



The ISOCELL HP2 packs 200MP 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3-inch optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main cameras we see in the current crop of smartphones.

This means OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) will not have to increase the bump of the camera module on the back of the premium phone and yet be able to deliver high-quality images.

With the new Tetra2pixel advanced pixel-binning technology, the HP2 sensor will be able to simulate different pixel sizes to accommodate varying lighting levels.

"When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighboring pixels. For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene. Filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps), a wide field of view along with bigger pixel size can produce sharp cinematic videos," says the company.



Samsung's new 200MP camera sensor. Credit: Samsung



With Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, the HP2 sensor will ensure the colour of the subject and the surrounding scene are near-accurate, as seen through eyes, and not come off as washed-out pictures, particularly when they are taken in brightly lit environments.

With Super QPD (Quad Phase Detection) tech, the autofocus of the camera will be faster in low light settings.

Samsung is also introducing the DSG (Digital Still Camera) feature for the first time in 50MP mode which applies two separate conversion values to the analog signal received at the pixel level.

It also comes with Smart-ISO Pro, an HDR solution that merges different levels of ISO readouts from a single exposure, allowing the camera to take 12.5MP images and 4K at 60fps video in HDR.

Samsung's latest 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor is expected to come first in the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is expected to debut on February 1. Also, the new camera sensor will be coming in more premium smartphones launching in 2023.

