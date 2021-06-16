Smartphone shipments in China slump 30.8% yoy in May

Shipments of smartphones within China tumbled 30.8 per cent year-on-year to 22.6 million handsets in May, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday.
The figures suggest that the handset industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels but nevertheless mark an end to a surge earlier this year.
Shipment numbers are down from 26.97 million in April 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries
Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers
DH Toon | 'Spinners who can bowl beamers for Cabinet'
Did burrito cost an American runner her Olympic dream?
A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions
Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China
SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge