Smartphone shipments in China slump 30.8% yoy in May

The figures suggest that the handset industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels but nevertheless mark an end to a surge earlier this year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 16 2021, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 11:00 ist
Shipment numbers are down from 26.97 million in April 2021. Credit: Getty

Shipments of smartphones within China tumbled 30.8 per cent year-on-year to 22.6 million handsets in May, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday.

Shipment numbers are down from 26.97 million in April 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

