Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Key features of Qualcomm's latest chipset

American semiconductor major Qualcomm unveiled the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series chipset at the annual product summit at Hawaii.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is said to improve the smartphone's performance in terms of speed, power efficiency, image processing, and more, compared to the predecessor. It will be incorporated in most of the premium smartphones slated for launch in 2023.

Here are key features of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:

1) Manufactured by TSMC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is 4nm class 64-bit octa-core Kryo chipset. It can clock maximum CPU speed up to 3.2Ghz. The CPU promises to deliver 35 per cent faster performance and 40 per cent better power efficiency.

2) It comes paired with the new generation Adreno GPU. It promises to deliver 25 per cent faster graphics rendering and 45 per cent power efficiency. And, with snapdragons Elite Gaming tech, the phone will be able to support super immersive realistic graphics including the industry standard for Real-time Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing, promises authentic light, reflections, and illuminations on par with desktop-level gaming experiences.



The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Credit: Qualcomm



3) The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes paired with the new generation Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF with support for 5G mmWave, 4x4 MIMO (Sub-6), 2x2 MIMO (mmWave). It enables phones to support a peak download speed of 10 Gbps and upload speed up to 3.5Gbps.

4) It features Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 with support for Wi-Fi 7.0. With this, smartphones will be able to exchange data at 7.8Gbps speed. And, with Bluetooth 5.3, the device will be able to support long-range wireless connection with wearables for up to 10 metres (around 32 feet)

5) The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes integrated with Qualcomm Spectra Cognitive ISP(Image Signal Processor), Triple 18-bit ISPs, and Hardware accelerator for computer vision (CV-ISP). It will also support Samsung's latest 200MP camera sensor and be able to capture high-resolution images at 3.2 gigapixels per second , and the device with the Qualcomm chipset will be able to record stable 8K videos, HDR video, support Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Locally Motion Compensated Temporal Filtering, AI-based face detection, auto-focus, and auto-exposure, Mega Low light photography, Engine for Visual Analytics 3.0.



6) Qualcomm AI Engine comes with Qualcomm Hexagon Processor, to support hardware-based micro tile inferencing to run complex neural networks and faster Tensor accelerators for up to 4.35x1 faster AI performance than its predecessor. Plus, it supports INT4 precision and be able to boost performance-per-watt by 60% for sustained AI inferencing.

With Dual-AI processors, the phones will be able to offer new experiences like direct-to-app voice assistance, Always-on and ultra-low power for audio, sensors, and an always-sensing camera.

7) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the phone will be able to support high quality 10-bit display. It will be able to support 4K at 60 Hz refresh, QHD+ at 144 Hz, HDR10+, HDR10, and HDR Vivid content.

8) Qualcomm chipset also promises to offer better Biometric Authentication in terms of Fingerprint (Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max), Iris, Voice, Face-based solution with security features--Trust Management Engine, Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Qualcomm Wireless Edge Services (WES), Qualcomm Type-1 Hypervisor, Platform Security Foundations

Most of the international brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, sub-brand Redmi, OnePlus, Asus (& ROG), Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Sony, iQOO, Nubia, sharp, Meizo, Redmagic, Honor, ZTE, and more have confirmed to bring premium phones with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in 2023.

