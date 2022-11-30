Sony unveils wearable motion trackers for VR gaming, metaverse

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony pulled the wraps off the new-age motion tracking wearable series Mocopi in Tokyo.

The new Mocopi bands come in six sizes to fit the ankle, wrists, head, and back. The wearables come in puck-shaped circular modules with strap-like bands. Once users fit them into their limbs and head, the modules connect to the companion smartphones and gaming consoles.



Mocopi smart wearable motion trackers. Credit: Sony



The ultimate aim of the wearables is to mimic the physical body's action in the VR (Virtual Reality) or 3D game. Sony says that it has developed a proprietary algorithm for the Mocopi wearable and mobile app, to ensure the accurate body motion of the user is being recorded to deliver an immersive playing experience. Users can also calibrate the sensitivity of the movements to ensure better movement in the game.

Many would have seen behind-the-scenes footage of Avatar movie-making with artists attached with small white marble-like dots on the face and body. Of course, movie-makers also used advanced laser technology to get precise motion tracking of facial muscles for emotional scenes.

Here with the Sony Mocopi smart motion tracking wearables, just physical actions get captured accurately to play games such as boxing, archery, dancing, and other games or even use it on metaverse or similar virtual social media platforms.



Mocopi smart wearable motion trackers. Credit: Sony



Initially, Sony Mocopi trackers will available in Japan for ¥49,500 yen (approx. $357/Rs 29,103). There is no word on when it will be released in other global regions.

