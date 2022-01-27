Special Unity series Apple Watch face launched to mark Black history month

To mark the Black History Month celebration, Cupertino-based technology major Apple has introduced a new line of watch face along with accessories and more.

Apple Watch users can find the new Unity Lights option on iPhone’s Watch app. Go to Face Gallery >> New Watch Faces >> there you find it and just add the new face. This is compatible with Watch Series 4 and newer models.

The Unity Lights is visually appealing. An interesting aspect of the unique watch face is that it is designed using 2D ray tracing, a technology never before implemented for a watch face, Apple noted. Each pixel on the screen simulates the light and shadow falling across it and the movement of the clock hands simultaneously reveal and hide the light, changing dynamically throughout the day.

The Unity Lights watch face can also be customized to be a full screen or circular dial and includes a black and white option, tick marks, up to four complications, and a monogram. Furthermore, there are Afrofuturism-inspired wallpapers for iPhones, iPads, and Macs too.

Also, Apple is also offering a special edition Apple Watch Black Unity braided solo loop band on Apple Stores (online and offline).

“Designed by members and allies of the Black creative community at Apple to celebrate Black history and culture, the Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and matching Unity Lights watch face honours generations of Black people across the African diaspora. This design symbolises a communal belief in the necessity for a more equitable world. The vibrant red and green colours of the Pan-African flag appear like speckled light across the black band,” Apple said.

Apple is also focusing on Black health and wellness by highlighting authors — like Harriet A. Washington and Alex Elle — who tackle these multidimensional themes on Apple Books app.



Apple is celebrating Black History Month with a special focus on Black health and wellness through a variety of exclusive content and collections across products and services. Credit: Apple



Apple Maps too, has something special to offer to mark black history month. It will showcase the Black history and help customers discover Black-owned businesses through curated guides.

On Apple Podcasts too, listeners can find a vast trove of shows from Black creators and about Black history, health, well-being, and culture.

Apple Fitness+, which is available in several global markets too features new workouts that pay tribute to Black history month, including playlists dedicated to celebrating Black artists, as well as two new meditations led by Fitness+ trainers Christian Howard and JoAnna Hardy.

Even Apple Music has showcasing special theme Music is Healing. Special episodes of ‘The Message’ on Apple Music 1 will feature in-depth conversations between Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s head of Hip-Hop and R&B editorial, and guests.