This is the fastest way to move WhatsApp chat data from old to new phone

Getting a new phone is always a joyous exciting moment for everyone, but soon as we have to move all app data of the old phone to the new one, particularly the transferring chat history of WhatsApp, it becomes such a painful exercise of patience.

And, add to that sometimes, the transfer hangs and requires us to restart all over again. Now, WhatsApp has finally listened to our prayers and has introduced new method to move your data in the fastest time in a few simple steps.

With this, users need not have to back up their chat history and large media files to cloud storage to restore it on the new phone.

Now, the user has to simply keep the two phones old and new physically side-by-side near to each other. Also, ensure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi router and location access is enabled.

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chat history from the old phone to the new phone:

Step 1: Install WhatsApp on the new phone and register with the same phone number linked to the old phone and it will show the option to import chat data from the old phone. Accept that option and it will show the QR code on the screen.

Step 2: On your old phone, go to Settings >> Chats >> Chat transfer >> Then, tap on Transfer chat history. Then, scan the QR code appearing on the new phone's screen and the transfer process begins instantly.

It will take a few minutes to complete the procedure.

[Note: This process can be performed only between two phones with the same OS. For instance, you can perform this between two Android phones only. Or between two iPhones only.

Users can't perform the aforementioned process cross-platform between Android and iPhone or vice versa. For this, there is another method.

