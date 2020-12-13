This Russian company makes iPhones look 'out of the world'

The iPhone, since it first came out in 2007, has been viewed as the phone to have. Leading the way in the premium smartphone segment, the iPhone wasn't untouched by the customisation craze.

Gold & Co, a London-based company took the iPhone up a notch when they released their limited edition 24-karat gold-plated iPhones back in 2012. Since then, many companies have followed suit in souping up smartphones, tablets, and other devices -- adding gold, silver, and diamonds. One would be mistaken if they thought that the iPhone couldn't possibly get more premium than that.

Enter Caviar, a Russian customisation company that went beyond the confines of the Earth in this regard.

As part of its Space Odyssey series, Caviar offers three models - Space Odyssey Mercury, Space Odyssey Moon, and Space Odyssey Mars. Fragment of meteorites that have fallen from the three to the surface of the Earth have been inserted into the bodies of the iPhone 12 Pro, says the website. The pieces lie encased in a tiny bubble towards the bottom on the backside of the phone, and the build quality is of premium metal.

These models' base prices range in the bracket of Rs 4.6-4.9 lakh, the Moon edition being the cheapest of the three, and Mercury the costliest.

In a 13-year period from 2007, we've gone from touch phones to gold phones to phones with a speck-sized slice of space. What's next though? As Caviar has shown, the sky's nowhere close to the limit.