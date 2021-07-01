TikTok to allow option to make clips of up to 3 minutes

TikTok to roll out option to create longer videos of up to three minutes

TikTok allows users to record short mobile-friendly videos that can last up to 60 seconds

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 22:07 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Short-form video app TikTok said on Thursday it will introduce an option over the next few weeks to let users on its platform create longer videos of up to three minutes.

TikTok, which allows users to record short mobile-friendly videos that can last up to 60 seconds and add special effects as well as soundtracks pulled from a music library, has become wildly popular with teenagers in recent years.

"Over the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok," the social media company said in a blog post.

The success of TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has also prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Facebook Inc's Instagram launching short video clips, known as reels, as well as Snap Inc's Snapchat rolling out "Spotlight" last November. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TikTok
ByteDance

What's Brewing

Aliens might already be watching us

Aliens might already be watching us

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

 