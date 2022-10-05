Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal 'accelerant' to creating 'everything app': Elon Musk

Although Musk has not disclosed his plans for Twitter, he has said the service could charge business and government users

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 05 2022, 05:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 05:26 ist
Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility, February 10, 2022. Credit: AFP File Photo

Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private.

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he said in another tweet.

Also Read | Twitter confirms Elon Musk's buyout offer, says hold firm on price

Although Musk has not disclosed his plans for Twitter, he has said the service could charge business and government users.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Technology
Social media
Technology News
Business News

What's Brewing

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

 