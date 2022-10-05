Twitter deal 'accelerant' to creating 'everything app': Elon Musk

Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private.
"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he said in another tweet.
Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022
Also Read | Twitter confirms Elon Musk's buyout offer, says hold firm on price
Although Musk has not disclosed his plans for Twitter, he has said the service could charge business and government users.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk
Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail
‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI
Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced
Robot makes French fries faster than humans do
TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan
A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house