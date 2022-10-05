Twitter deal 'accelerant' to creating 'everything app': Elon Musk

Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private.

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he said in another tweet.

Although Musk has not disclosed his plans for Twitter, he has said the service could charge business and government users.