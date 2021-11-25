Twitter fixes disappearing tweets issue on iPhones

For the last several weeks, users particularly those owning iPhones (with iOS 15) and Web app were complaining of tweets disappearing randomly in the middle of the reading session on the Twitter app.

The company acknowledged the issue and promised to release a patch soon. Keeping true to its words, it first fixed the issue for the computer and now, Twitter has updated its iOS app with the bug-fix.

"We’ve made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!," the company said.

However, in a related development, a new bug has surfaced that is causing iPhone users to get auto-logged out of the Twitter app. People have been forced to log in again to use the application.

Twitter has acknowledged the problem and announced to bring a solution soon.

"Can you see this or did you get logged out? We're looking into a bug that's causing unexpected logouts on iOS 15. Sorry for the inconvenience and we'll keep you updated on the fix," the Twitter Support team said.

