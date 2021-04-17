Twitter says services down for some users

Twitter says services down for some users

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2021, 06:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 06:43 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.

Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Twitter
Social media

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 