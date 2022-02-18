Vivo set to launch V23e 5G in India next week

After launching the premium V23 Pro series, Vivo is all set to bring an affordable variant later this month.

Vivo has confirmed to launch the new V23e 5G on February 21 in India. It is not a new phone, as it is available in select global regions including Thailand.

Vivo V23e 5G is said to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen along with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core chipset backed by 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W charger in-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is said to house a triple-camera module-- main 50MP with 8MP ultra-wide camera sensor and 2MP macro with LED flash on the back. On the front, it will have a 44MP selfie camera.

We are not sure if the upcoming Vivo V23e 5G will come with the latest Android 12 or the previous v11 version. In Thailand, the device came with the latter.

As far as the pricing is concerned, it is expected to cost around Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

