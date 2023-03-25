Vivo V27 5G: First impression

Vivo earlier in the week launched the V27 smartphone in India. The company is offering the device in configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB model and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively.

I have been using the device for a few hours and here are my initial thoughts on Vivo's latest premium mid-range V27 series phone.

Display and design

Vivo V27, particularly the magic blue model, looks fabulous in the sunlight. It has a slim design language with a curved display. The back sports a shiny matte finish coating, but offers great grip for the fingers to hold onto the device firmly.

Also, keeping true to its name, the magic blue is capable of changing its colour from light blue to dark, when out in the sunlight.



Vivo V27 5G changes colour in the sunlight. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And, the matte finish does a fantastic job of repelling the finger smudges on the back. And, the company offers a transparent silicone case for extra protection. Even on the front too, the phone comes pre-fitted with a screen guard.

It sports a 6.78-inch full HD (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED, and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 90.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and comes with a pixel density of 388 ppi (pixels per inch).

The display quality is good; I was able to read news on the screen outdoors without any issues. Also, the in-screen fingerprint sensor performs fine.



Vivo V27 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The device supports USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio and dual-SIM slots. However, due to the thin design language, there is no room for 3.5mm audio jack. People have to buy wireless earphones or get Type-C-based earphones.

Configurations

Vivo V27 series comes with 4nm class 2.8GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU.

As noted above, the company is providing two options-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Our review unit is the latter and so far, it has been good in terms of quick response to launching apps, switching between multiple apps, and operating the camera, but needs to be assessed on how the phone performs when playing graphics-rich games.

As far as the user interface is concerned, it runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. If you are a long-time Vivo phone user, you can get around the phone's settings quite easily, but if this is your first Vivo phone, then, it will take a few days to get the hang of it.

As a reviewer, I constantly change phones and relearn some features, whenever I start with the new model. But, within hours I can manage to get the user interface. It supports Android 13's 'material you' theme, which offers customisation for users to match the app icons' colours, and screen background with the wallpaper.



Vivo V27 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It supports 5G services offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio in India.

With a 4,600mAh battery, it can manage to keep the phone running a whole day under normal usage, but again it depends on the user behaviour. If you stream multimedia content via cellular data, then the battery drains faster. With little changes in streaming behaviour, you can ensure any phone lasts a full day.

And, with a 66W charger, it can fully charge the phone from zero to 100 per cent in around 45 minutes.

Come back for the full review of the Vivo V27, and how long, it can really last.



Vivo V27 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Photography

It comes with a triple camera module--50MP camera (with IMX766V sensor, f/1.88, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (with f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash with Aura light effect on the back. On the front, it houses a 50MP autofocus front camera ( f/2.45).



Vivo V27 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In bright sunny conditions, as you can see in the sample shots, the new Vivo phone does a fine job of delivering good-quality pictures with minute details captured well. Even the bokeh effect too has come off really well. But, need to see how well it can perform in low light and in night.



Vivo V27 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Initial thoughts

I am mighty impressed with the slim design language and build quality. Even the camera looks promising too.



Vivo V27 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, have to see how the phone perform when played with power-hogging games.

