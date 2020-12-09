WhatsApp Business gets cart feature to simplify in-app shopping experience

Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp added a dedicated shopping catalog button to its Business messenger app version so that the customer can see all the items in one place and interact with the enterprise owner. Now, the company is bringing the cart enhancing the shopping experience.

"We will be introducing carts on WhatsApp around the world — just in time for the holiday shopping season. With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products, and send the order as one message to the business. This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers, and close sales. Carts are perfect when shopping from a business where you’d buy multiple items — like a restaurant or clothing store," WhatsApp said.

With the introduction of the cart, WhatsApp users need not have to step out of the app, at least in India as they can complete the shopping transaction with the WhatsApp Pay feature.



WhatsApp Business gets Cart option. Credit: WhatsApp



Here's how to do shopping on WhatsApp Business:

Step 1: On the WhatsApp Business app >> tap on the store icon (beside the phone call icon in the top left corner)>> You can access the catalog to start shopping

Step 2: Browse through the catalog to find items you’re interested in buying

Step 3: Once you’re ready to order, tap Add to Cart. You can return to the catalog to continue shopping or tap the icon to view your cart

Step 4: You can add one or more items to your cart

Step 5: Once you’ve filled your cart and finished shopping, send your cart to the business to place your order

Note: An order is not final until confirmed by the seller

