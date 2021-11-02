WhatsApp for web gets three new features

With more than two billion user-base, WhatsApp is the most used messenger app in the world. But, with rising competition from rivals from Telegram, and Signal, WhatsApp has its task cut out to arrest the attrition rate.

In order to keep the users, the Meta-owned company announced to bring three new features to WhatsApp for desktop, which promise to enhance the user experience.

First is the Web media editor. This allows users to edit images on a computer similar to how they do on the mobile app.

With the Link Previews feature, the receiver will get the context of the URL and can decide whether to read the full article or ignore it. This saves time when receiving URL links from several people.

Another feature is the sticker suggestions. Most of the time, while messaging with friends and family, it becomes tedious to find an appropriate sticker reaction. Most often than not, we have to browse through multiple pages to find the right sticker. This process kind disrupts the flow of messages between the users.

To make it a pleasantful user experience, WhatsApp will auto-suggests stickers that are contextually appropriate and save time.

In a related development, WhatsApp is bringing cashback for people using the Payments feature on its messenger app in India.

