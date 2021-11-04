WhatsApp may extend 'delete for everyone' time limit window

WhatsApp may extend 'delete for everyone' time limit

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 04 2021, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 10:08 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on extending the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature.

The 'delete for everyone' option was rolled out in 2017 and initially had a time limit of seven seconds that later got extended to 4,096 seconds in 2018. Now, As per a WaBetaInfo report, the time limit for using the 'delete for everyone' feature may be increased to an indefinite period.

The publication even shared a screenshot where it showcased that a message from three months ago was still eligible to get deleted for both people.

Also Read | WhatsApp for web gets three new features

WABetaInfo also reports separately that WhatsApp Beta for iOS (v2.21.220.15) is getting a new video playback interface to allow users to pause, play the video in fullscreen, or close the picture-in-picture window.

Recently, WhatsApp also started rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backups for iOS and Android users globally.

With the new update, if a user chooses to back up his chat history with end-to-end encryption, it will be accessible only to him, and no one will be able to unlock the backup.

Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider will be able to access their end-to-end encryption backup.

