WhatsApp security patch may log out app users on linked devices

A couple of months ago, WhatsApp released an update allowing more people to join the beta testing programme. It is allowing them to link multiple devices to the messenger app and offer feedback and weed bugs before releasing the public version.

Now, WhatsApp is rolling out a security patch to the messenger app. Apparently, it fixes an issue that caused some chats and contents are not in sync with the registered phone and linked devices, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum.

But, this also causes the linked devices to get logged out of WhatsApp. People have been advised not to worry, as this is just a troubleshoot measure to properly sync all the chat sessions and shared content on all linked devices.

After logging in to WhatsApp again, all the shared content and messages will return to the app on all devices.

In a related development, WhatsApp recently released an update bringing more options to the 'Disappearing messages' feature.

WhatsApp users will get more freedom to set the timeframe for how long a message should last on the receiver's phone.

