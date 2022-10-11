WhatsApp set to double the group members limit

Recently, WhatsApp introduced calling links to the messenger app. The new feature option will be visible within the Calls Tab and users can create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with family and friends for group calls.
Now, the company is planning to double the number of members limit in the group. In the latest iOS and Android Beta, WhatsApp shows that users can invite up to 1024 members to a group. WhatsApp earlier in the year in May had increased the limit for group chat from 256 to 512.
With the limit increased to 1024, more like-minded people can be added to the group and make it more engaging during a discussion or debate within the community.
In a related development, WhatsApp is testing to block users from taking screenshots or screen recording of 'View Once'. This will improve the privacy of the sender.
Read more | WhatsApp to block users taking screenshots of 'View Once' images, videos
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | Post-monsoon skincare tips for beautiful skin
Navya pens heartfelt note for 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan
Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls
US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean
Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants
Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags
Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again
Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?