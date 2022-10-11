WhatsApp set to double the group members limit

Recently, WhatsApp introduced calling links to the messenger app. The new feature option will be visible within the Calls Tab and users can create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with family and friends for group calls.

Now, the company is planning to double the number of members limit in the group. In the latest iOS and Android Beta, WhatsApp shows that users can invite up to 1024 members to a group. WhatsApp earlier in the year in May had increased the limit for group chat from 256 to 512.



WhatsApp group limit increased. Picture Credit: WABeta Info



With the limit increased to 1024, more like-minded people can be added to the group and make it more engaging during a discussion or debate within the community.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing to block users from taking screenshots or screen recording of 'View Once'. This will improve the privacy of the sender.

