Will you be okay to pay $8 for Twitter blue verified checkmark, asks Elon Musk

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter last week, there have been major changes in the social media company.

Lots of senior executives including Parag Agrawal (CEO), Vijaya Gadde (legal affairs and policy chief), Ned Segal, (CFO), and Sean Edgett(General Counsel) left Twitter.

Recently, in a stock market filing, Tesla's founder revealed he will serve as the CEO of Twitter. There is no mention of whether this arrangement is temporary or not.

Earlier this week, speculations were rife that Twitter may charge up to a $19.99(around Rs 1653.46)/month premium for a Blue subscription, almost four times the current tariff ($4.99(roughly Rs 412.74/month).

Blue subscriptions entail premium features such as a verified blue badge, edit tweet, and undo send option in addition to a bookmark folder, custom theme, interface, and ad-free articles.

But, several users complained the rumoured fee was too high and may forego the blue verification checkmark.

Popular writer Stephen King too joined the chorus and said, Twitter should pay him instead and not the other way around.

To that, Twitter's new boss Elon Musk said the company just can't entirely run on advertisements and how about $8 (approx. Rs 661.72) for the service.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

So far, Stephen King has responded yet. But, others have chimed in suggesting Musk further lower the subscription and also possibly add ways to pay using Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

"I will explain the rationale in a longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls," concluded Musk.

