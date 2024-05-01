JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Warrings War

The Congress central leadership has given the green signal for his candidature from Ludhiana where it wants to teach the deserter a lesson and wants its best bet to do it
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 04:24 IST

Follow Us

Sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was sure of getting a Congress ticket from his Ludhiana seat. But he defected to the BJP and is its candidate. Now, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring has taken upon himself the task of defeating the turncoat. The Congress central leadership has given the green signal for his candidature from Ludhiana where it wants to teach the deserter a lesson and wants its best bet to do it. Ludhiana is all set for a fiery campaign and voting.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 May 2024, 04:24 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsElectionsPunjabLudhianaLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT