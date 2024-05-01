Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Warrings War

Sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was sure of getting a Congress ticket from his Ludhiana seat. But he defected to the BJP and is its candidate. Now, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring has taken upon himself the task of defeating the turncoat. The Congress central leadership has given the green signal for his candidature from Ludhiana where it wants to teach the deserter a lesson and wants its best bet to do it. Ludhiana is all set for a fiery campaign and voting.