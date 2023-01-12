You can now pre-reserve Samsung's 2023 Galaxy S in India

It's been barely a day since Samsung announced to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1 in San Francisco.

The company did not specifically say that it would unveil the Galaxy S22 series successor, but now, it has confirmed that it will be bringing the new Galaxy S series next month.

Samsung has opened a dedicated webpage at Samsung.com for prospective customers interested to book the upcoming Galaxy S device, several weeks ahead of the official launch.

Customers who pre-reserve the device by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 are entitled to get incentives worth Rs 5,000. However, to avail the benefit, he/she needs to purchase and activate the device before March 31 (2023).

It looks like Samsung is being too confident of the new Galaxy S (S23 series) phone that will impress the fans and the customers.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung Galaxy S23: Here's what to expect

Latest reports have indicated that Samsung will maintain numerical chronology by naming the new device - Galaxy S23, the successor of the Galaxy S22 series.

Like the predecessor, the company will offer the device in three variants-- a regular Galaxy S23, a slightly upgraded S22 Plus, and a top-end S23 Ultra.

As per the teaser, Samsung has promised big camera upgrades in the S23 series, particularly in terms of low light and night time. Also, the Ultra model is also expected to boast a proprietary 200MP main sensor.

Also, all three smartphone models will start with 256GB base storage and this will allow device owners to store thousands of photos and videos.

