Issue with joining meetings resolved: Zoom

Zoom says issue with joining meetings on its platform resolved

Earlier in July, the platform faced some issues with its telephony feature

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 15 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 22:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Thursday it has resolved the problem that was preventing users from starting and joining meetings, after more than 40,000 users reported issues with the video-conferencing platform.

Downdetector.com, a website which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform showed 40,377 users reporting problems. The actual number of users affected could vary.

"We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them," Zoom said on its status page.

Earlier in July, the platform faced some issues with its telephony feature.

Zoom meetings
Business News

